Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: What guests will wear for three-day event? Check themes, dress code and more
The themes and dress code of the wedding reflects the Ambani family's extensive network and global influence, adding a touch of grandeur to the festivities, the report added.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant marriage: Pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to adorn the picturesque town of Jamnagar, Gujarat and are gearing up for a grand affair from March 1 to March 3 in a three-day event, according to a report by Moneycontrol.