Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant marriage: Pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to adorn the picturesque town of Jamnagar, Gujarat and are gearing up for a grand affair from March 1 to March 3 in a three-day event, according to a report by Moneycontrol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event promises to be a star-studded affair, drawing high-profile individuals from various walks of life. This reflects the Ambani family's extensive network and global influence, adding a touch of grandeur to the festivities, the report added.

Each evening of the celebrations will be adorned with a distinct theme, offering guests a diverse and immersive experience. The opening night, titled "An Evening in Everland," sets the tone with an elegant cocktail theme. The following day, guests embark on an adventurous "Walk on the Wildside" at the Ambani animal rescue centre, followed by a dazzling "Mela Rouge" celebrating the vibrant traditions of South Asia. The final day offers a contrasting experience, starting with "Tusker Trails," allowing guests to explore the verdant landscapes of Jamnagar, culminating in the grand finale, "Hashtakshar," an elegant evening showcasing the beauty of heritage Indian attire, according to the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dress code of the wedding While the event guide offers suggested dress codes for each night, the organizers prioritised guest comfort and personal style. The invitation emphasizes, "We would like you to enjoy each moment to the fullest and make beautiful memories that last a lifetime," encouraging guests to wear what makes them feel their best, as quoted in the report.

Theme of the wedding Each evening of the celebrations will be bejewelled with a distinct theme, offering guests a diverse and immersive experience. The opening night, named "An Evening in Everland," will set the tone with an elegant cocktail theme. The following day, guests will embark on an adventurous "Walk on the Wildside" at the Ambani animal rescue centre, followed by a dazzling "Mela Rouge" celebrating the vibrant traditions of South Asia. The final day will offer a countryside greenery theme, starting with "Tusker Trails," allowing guests to explore the verdant landscapes of Jamnagar, culminating in the grand finale, "Hashtakshar," an elegant evening showcasing the beauty of heritage Indian attire, the report added.

