Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Who all are invited to the grand gala?

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony: The grand wedding will take place on July 12. Several celebrities and eminent personalities have been invited to the ceremony

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony: The much-awaited big fat Indian wedding, which is even enjoying the international media's attention, is all set to take place on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding ceremony, several Bollywood celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Ritesh Deshmukh, etc, joined the Sangeet ceremony, a pre-wedding ritual conducted on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the preparations are in full swing for the grand wedding in Mumbai, several celebrities, and eminent personalities have been invited to the grand wedding ceremony of Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Who all are invited? There are chances that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, will join the wedding ceremony on 12 July. According to a PTI report the Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday visited former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence. The main intention of the visit is expected to extend an invitation to the Gandhi family for his son Anant Ambani's wedding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani had extended a wedding invitation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the marriage ceremony, which is set to take place on July 12.

So far there has been no confirmation about the people arriving at the wedding ceremony.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Potential guests at the ceremony Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, etc are also likely to join the wedding ceremony on June 12. All these stars were seen at the Sangeet ceremony held on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The guest list for this grand ceremony is also likely to include other Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Orry, and Ananya Pandey.

After Rihanna and Justin Bieber, Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey to perform After an electrifying performance of Justin Bieber, guests at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony can also enjoy the power-packed performance of singers like Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey, reported Business Today, citing sources. The grand wedding celebration will take place from July 12 to 14.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!