Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding: Check complete schedule of the 3-day grand festivities

  • Anant and Radhika's wedding will be held on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai after grand pre-wedding festivities and mass wedding for underprivileged couples.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
First Published11:05 AM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, on July 12
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, on July 12

After two grand pre-wedding festivites and one ‘Samuh Vivah’, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally set to tie knot on July 12. The wedding ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Back in May, news agency ANI had posted a picture of Anant and Radhika's wedding invitation card on its official handle.

Mass wedding for the underprivileged

On July 2nd, the Ambanis had organized a 'Samuh Vivah' (mass wedding) for more than 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar. At the wedding, every bride received gold ornaments such as Mangalsutra, wedding rings, and nose rings, along with silver items like toe rings and anklets. Additionally, each bride was presented with a cheque of Rs. 1.01 lakh as her 'streedhan', symbolizing her personal assets. Moreover, the couples received essential groceries, household items for a year, as well as appliances and bedding essentials.

A look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding schedule:

July 12: The main ceremonies will commence on this day with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. Guests are requested to wear traditional Indian attire for the main wedding ceremony on July 12th.

July 13: The Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings ceremony, will take place where the dress code is Indian formal.

July 14: The Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception will take place on this day where the dress code is Indian chic theme.

Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey to perform?

The pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar featured performances by Rihanna and Akon, while during the cruise celebrations, singers such as the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli delighted the guests with their mesmerizing performances. In a recent report, sources told India Today that singers including Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are slated to perform at their upcoming Mumbai wedding. Negotiations are currently underway to finalize the dates for these artists' performances during the wedding celebrations.

 

