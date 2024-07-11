Kardashians to Varanasi chaat: Check how Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding will be celebrated

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Preparations are in full swing to make the wedding of the son of Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani a grand affair. The four-day extravaganza will be attended by popular celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, etc. Additionally several business elites and politicians from India and across the world will also join the wedding. As Ambanis prepare for the three-day long wedding bash, take a look at the key arrangements made for the wedding, including menu, traffic arrangements, guest list, etc.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding guest list The star-studded wedding celebration and two-month-long pre-wedding bash featuring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, etc, has caught the attention of netizens. In addition to top B-town celebrities, the main wedding celebration guest list also features names of celebrities and politicians like Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, and many more.

Who will attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding? According to an Economic Times report, reality show stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, Jay Shetty, former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper will join the wedding celebration.

Earlier, news agency ANI reported that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi received an invitation to the grand wedding.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding The wedding celebrations will begin on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. During the wedding celebration, the guests have been encouraged to embrace ethnic Indian attire. The celebration will continue until July 14. On Saturday, the guests will be asked to join the Shubh Ashirwad celebration, followed by the final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, set to take place on Sunday, July 14.

