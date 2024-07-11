Kardashians to Varanasi chaat: Check how Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding will be celebrated

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The grand wedding, set to take place on July 12 in Mumbai, will be attended by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, former UK PM Borris Johnson, etc.

Livemint
First Published11 Jul 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: The grand wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son has garnered global attention with stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Boris Johnson, attending the ceremony.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: The grand wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son has garnered global attention with stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Boris Johnson, attending the ceremony.(ANI )

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Preparations are in full swing to make the wedding of the son of Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani a grand affair. The four-day extravaganza will be attended by popular celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, etc. Additionally several business elites and politicians from India and across the world will also join the wedding. As Ambanis prepare for the three-day long wedding bash, take a look at the key arrangements made for the wedding, including menu, traffic arrangements, guest list, etc.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 3 Falcon-2000 jets to ferry guests

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding guest list

The star-studded wedding celebration and two-month-long pre-wedding bash featuring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, etc, has caught the attention of netizens. In addition to top B-town celebrities, the main wedding celebration guest list also features names of celebrities and politicians like Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, and many more.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Date, venue, menu — All you need to know

Who will attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding?

According to an Economic Times report, reality show stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, Jay Shetty, former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper will join the wedding celebration.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding menu: From Palak chaat to dahi puri

Earlier, news agency ANI reported that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi received an invitation to the grand wedding.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

The wedding celebrations will begin on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. During the wedding celebration, the guests have been encouraged to embrace ethnic Indian attire. The celebration will continue until July 14. On Saturday, the guests will be asked to join the Shubh Ashirwad celebration, followed by the final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, set to take place on Sunday, July 14.

Also Read | Mumbai traffic restrictions due to Ambani wedding leaves netizens furious

The visuals from Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies have been doing rounds on the internet. American pop star Justin Bieber gave his performance in the Sangeet ceremony. Earlier, Rihanna and several other singers have also performed in the wedding celebration.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 10:16 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsKardashians to Varanasi chaat: Check how Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding will be celebrated

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

173.70
11:24 AM | 11 JUL 2024
1.75 (1.02%)

Tata Steel

169.75
11:24 AM | 11 JUL 2024
1.75 (1.04%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

304.25
11:24 AM | 11 JUL 2024
3.9 (1.3%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.75
11:24 AM | 11 JUL 2024
6.7 (2.25%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

237.00
11:17 AM | 11 JUL 2024
17.25 (7.85%)

Sona Blw Precision Forgings

738.15
11:16 AM | 11 JUL 2024
48.85 (7.09%)

Engineers India

279.85
11:17 AM | 11 JUL 2024
17.6 (6.71%)

NMDC Steel

60.52
11:16 AM | 11 JUL 2024
2.88 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue