Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding bash: Joseph Radhik, the man behind the lens charges ₹1.5 lakh a day

Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding cruise bash: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's biggest business tycoon and Reliance Industries chairman, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant. The couple is slated to tie the knot on July 12.

The son of Asia's richest man marked a second pre-wedding celebration on a luxurious cruise ship in Europe. Photographer Joseph Radhik gave a glimpse of the grandeur and opulence of the celebrations. The photos unveiled perfectly portray the magnificence with which the celebrations took place. 

Joseph Radhik, the man behind the lens

The cameraman charges a hefty amount for his service that ranges from 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh per day in addition to taxes, reported DNA. Over and above this, clients have to pay for his travel and stay expenses.

The splendor was captured by the official man behind the lens, Joseph Radhik. The pictures detail the pomp and vigour of the celebrations. Joseph Radhik is renowned for his coverage of celebrity weddings.

Joseph Radhik spent six years studying engineering and management before beginning a career as a photographer. From selling toothpaste in rural India to trying his hands in the corporate world for three years, he has done it all before finally setting off to pursue his passion and become a full-fledged wedding photographer. In 2010, he quit his high-paying job to “photograph love”.

Joseph Radhik has covered a number of celebrity weddings of big Bollywood and cricket stars, including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty and many others.

Pre-wedding extravaganza

The four day pre-wedding extravaganza took place aboard a luxury cruise liner in Italy’s Portofino recently. On the first day, the cruise’s events kicked-off with Sicily's Palermo where the guests were offered a welcome lunch, reported Vogue. The day closed with a starry-night-themed formal party in Italy. 

On the second day, the Ambanis organised a toga party on deck. Event producer The Isle of You organised a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes on the third day of the cruise.

The fourth and final night of celebrations were executed by event planner Vincenzo Dascanio in Portofino who took charge of design and florals. The main square in Portofino was converted it into an open-air market with food stalls.

