Seems like the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aren't over yet. On Wednesday, several A-list Bollywood actors including superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and singer Arijit Singh again arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat where the three-day pre-wedding celebrations were held recently.

According to the ANI news agency, the celebs arrived in Jamnagar to enthral the employees of Reliance Industries at a special event organized by the Ambani family.

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration

Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

In one such video, SRK could be seen taking centre stage and delivering his iconic dialogue "Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si" from the romantic film 'Mohabbatein' in Gujarati.