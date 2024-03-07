Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan delivers 'Mohabbatein' dialogue in Gujarati | Watch
Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding: Several A-list Bollywood actors including superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and singer Arijit Singh again arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat to enthral the employees of Reliance Industries at a special event
Seems like the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aren't over yet. On Wednesday, several A-list Bollywood actors including superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and singer Arijit Singh again arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat where the three-day pre-wedding celebrations were held recently.
Shah Rukh Khan also shared a warm hug with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.
Ranveer, on the other hand, set the stage on fire with his energetic dance performance on superhit tracks like 'Malhari' from the film 'Bajirao Mastani'.
In another video, superstar Salman Khan could be seen performing on stage to his hit tracks like 'Jag Ghoomeya', 'Teri Meri', 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain', and others.
Apart from them, singer Arijit Singh also arrived in Jamnagar and captivated the audience with his soulful tracks like 'O Maahi', 'Roke Na Ruke Naina', 'Janam Janam', and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' among others.