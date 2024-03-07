Active Stocks
Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan delivers 'Mohabbatein' dialogue in Gujarati | Watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding: Several A-list Bollywood actors including superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and singer Arijit Singh again arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat to enthral the employees of Reliance Industries at a special event

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance and Industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding celebrations, in Jamnagar. (ANI)
Seems like the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aren't over yet. On Wednesday, several A-list Bollywood actors including superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and singer Arijit Singh again arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat where the three-day pre-wedding celebrations were held recently.

According to the ANI news agency, the celebs arrived in Jamnagar to enthral the employees of Reliance Industries at a special event organized by the Ambani family.

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration

Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

In one such video, SRK could be seen taking centre stage and delivering his iconic dialogue "Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si" from the romantic film 'Mohabbatein' in Gujarati.

 

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a warm hug with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

After Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash, Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at temple

Ranveer, on the other hand, set the stage on fire with his energetic dance performance on superhit tracks like 'Malhari' from the film 'Bajirao Mastani'.

In another video, superstar Salman Khan could be seen performing on stage to his hit tracks like 'Jag Ghoomeya', 'Teri Meri', 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain', and others.

Inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

 

Apart from them, singer Arijit Singh also arrived in Jamnagar and captivated the audience with his soulful tracks like 'O Maahi', 'Roke Na Ruke Naina', 'Janam Janam', and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' among others.

 

SRK, Salman and Ranveer were seen leaving Jamnagar on Wednesday night.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Guests from all around the world wre in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant. 

Published: 07 Mar 2024, 10:17 AM IST
