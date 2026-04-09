Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrated with elephants in Jaipur: 3,000kg fruit feast, video goes viral

A one-of-a-kind celebration took place on the outskirts of Jaipur ahead of Anant Ambani’s birthday, where elephants became the centre of attention at a special event organised in his honour.

Held at Hathi Gaon, a dedicated settlement for elephants and their caretakers, the celebration blended tradition, animal care and spectacle — and has since gone viral on social media.

The highlight of the event was an unusual cake-cutting ceremony — not by humans, but by three elephants. Using their trunks, Hathi Babu, Hathini Pushpa and Hathini Chanda “cut” the cake, drawing cheers from onlookers and quickly capturing attention online.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here:

The elephants were adorned in vibrant Rajasthani decorations, adding a festive visual element to the occasion. Visitors were asked to maintain distance and avoid disturbing the animals, ensuring the celebration remained controlled and safe.

A 3,000kg Feast For The Giants

In what organisers described as a gesture of care and gratitude, a massive 3,000kg fruit buffet was prepared for the elephants. The spread included bananas, apples, watermelons, papaya, oranges, sugarcane, jaggery and green fodder.

Advertisement

The event was organised by the Hathi Gaon Vikas Samiti, with support from local authorities and animal welfare officials.

Mahouts — the handlers who look after the elephants — were also honoured during the programme. They were given essential items such as ration kits, clothing, footwear and caps, recognising their role in caring for the animals year-round.

Why Hathi Gaon Celebrated Anant Ambani

The decision to mark the occasion was linked to **Anant Ambani’s known involvement in animal welfare initiatives. He is the driving force behind Vantara, a sprawling wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Spread across thousands of acres, the facility houses rescued animals including elephants, big cats and other species, many of which were previously subjected to neglect or abuse.

According to organisers, this association with conservation and welfare inspired the tribute in Jaipur.

Advertisement

About Hathi Gaon Established in 2010 by the Rajasthan government, Hathi Gaon was designed as a structured habitat for elephants and their mahouts, offering improved living conditions compared to earlier setups in the city.

Today, it houses over 100 elephants and remains a significant hub for elephant care in the region.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.