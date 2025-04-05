Anant Ambani set to finish his 170-km padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka on April 8

Anant Ambani, who is on a 170-kilometre padayatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka, is set to reach the holy city on April 8—a day before his 30th birthday.

Anant Ambani, a scion of India’s wealthiest family, set out from his ancestral hometown in Jamnagar on March 29 for Dwarka, a city etched in India’s religious and spiritual lore.

According to a press statement by Reliance Industries Limited, on this spiritual padayatra, Anant has been chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderland, and the Devi Stotra on his way to Dwaraka.

The younger son of Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani is a devout Sanatani who wears his spiritual passion on his sleeve. Some of India’s most iconic religious destinations are his regular haunts.

Bageshwar Dham’s Acharya Dhirendra joins Anant Ambani’s padyatra Along the way, the youngest Ambani has encountered an attitude of reverence and goodwill—some have walked along with him a part of the way in solidarity, others have given his pictures of the presiding deity Lord Dwarkadhish, and still, others have come over with their horses to get their pictures taken.

The Internet-famous Bageshwar Baba also joined Anant on his spiritual journey on Friday, April 4.

In a video, Bageshwar Dham's Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Shastri can be seen walking with Reliance Industries Limited Director's convey. Acharya Dhirendra, better known as Bageshwar Baba, can be seen walking the stretch bare feet.

Why is Anant Ambani’s padayatra a remarkable feat? Anant Ambani’s padayatra is also remarkable for the fact that the strenuous journey has been undertaken to surmount the debility caused by Cushing’s Syndrome--a rare hormonal disorder—and morbid obesity, as well as asthma and severe lung disease.

Anant Ambani’s business Anant Ambani oversees the world’s largest refinery and directs the country’s biggest new energy transformation projects.

He has also founded the Vantara animal refuge which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.