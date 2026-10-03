Anant Ambani steps in after family raises ₹2.2 crore for toddler’s ₹9 crore treatment | Watch

A month-long fundraising campaign for 23-month-old Vedansh Singh has taken an unexpected turn after social media influencer Mayuresh Gujar claimed that Anant Ambani offered to take care of the toddler’s treatment expenses.

Anant Ambani offers help for Vedansh’s treatment Vedansh has been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare genetic condition that progressively weakens muscles. His family had been trying to raise around ₹9 crore for treatment, with Gujar and his team joining the effort through their initiative, Every Home Matters.

According to Gujar’s account, the development came on 21 September near Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. He claimed that he and his team had spent almost eight hours outside the venue with banners appealing for help when Ambani’s car passed by.

Gujar claimed Ambani noticed the campaign, stopped his car and spoke to him for around five minutes. During the conversation, he explained Vedansh’s condition and the fundraising effort.

Gujar then claimed that Ambani assured him that the expenses for Vedansh’s treatment would be taken care of and asked the team to bring the child to their hospital. The two sides also exchanged contact details, according to his account.

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For Gujar, who had spent weeks trying to raise the money, the encounter marked a dramatic moment in the campaign.

In a post documenting the final day of his 30-day fundraising drive, Gujar wrote that his team had raised more than ₹1.5 crore during the campaign, taking the overall amount collected for Vedansh to more than ₹2.21 crore. Other reports have put the total at around ₹2.22 crore.

However, the reported offer has not yet translated into a completed treatment arrangement. Gujar’s post itself makes clear that his team was still waiting for confirmation from Ambani’s side and hoped to connect with the team soon so that Vedansh’s treatment could begin. The Indian Express also reported that the fundraising team was awaiting confirmation.

Why Vedansh needs urgent treatment Vedansh, from Haryana’s Sikandarpur village, is the only child of Sushant and Harshita Singh, according to an earlier Mid-Day report. His family had been trying to arrange the money for treatment for nearly a year before Gujar joined the fundraising effort.

SMA Type 1 affects the motor neurons responsible for controlling muscles and can cause severe muscle weakness. The condition can also affect movement, swallowing and breathing. India’s Health Ministry has described SMA as a genetic disorder affecting nerve cells in the spinal cord, with Type 1 generally appearing in infancy and causing severe weakness.

The urgency around treatment is particularly significant in Type 1 SMA. Earlier treatment can improve outcomes, and modern therapies include medicines and gene therapy, depending on the patient's clinical circumstances and eligibility.

An earlier report by Mid-Day said doctors treating Vedansh at AIIMS, Delhi, had advised treatment before he turned two. The family was told that his condition required timely intervention as his muscles could continue to deteriorate.

The fundraising campaign had therefore become a race against time. Gujar and his team appealed for donations at religious sites, public gatherings and other crowded locations across Mumbai, while also using social media to reach more people.