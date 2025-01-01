Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was recently seen sporting a Richard Mille RM 52-04 "Skull" Blue Sapphire watch, which is worth over ₹22 crore.

The Richard Mille RM 52-04 "Skull" Blue Sapphire watch is considered one of the world's rarest timepieces and is available only to the best of Richard Mille clients. Moreover, only three pieces of the watch have been crafted so far in the world, and Anant Ambani is the owner of one of these pieces. The watch is worth

$2,625,000, which translates to approximately ₹22,51,90,481 crore.

Richard Mille RM 52-04 watch The jaw-dropping price tag of Richard Mille RM 52-04 is due to the fact that the watch is carved from a single piece of sapphire. Additionally, the sapphire has a pirate skull and crossbones within its tonneau-shaped case.

According to The Indian Horology, the back of the skull can be viewed through the sapphire caseback. Apart from the ‘intricate’ skull, there are four bridges resembling the "bones" of a pirate flag which keep the skull secure within the case of the watch.

Richard Mille RM 52-04 "Skull" Blue Sapphire watch In the world of horology, the Richard Mille RM 52-04 "Skull" Blue Sapphire is considered one of the world's rarest timepieces.“You'd be lucky to have seen these in your lifetime,” read a post on the Instagram page of Vintage Grail, a luxury watch store.

Who are Richard Mille's ‘friends’? Limited edition watches crafted by Richard Mille are mostly available only to ‘friends’ and brand ambassadors of the Swiss watch-making company. Retired tennis player Rafael Nadal, singer Ed Sheeran, and martial arts wonder Jackie Chan are some of the esteemed clients of Richard Mille.

