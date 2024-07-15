Anant-Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: Check latest images from the star-studded ‘lagna function’

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The extravaganza celebration of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son and his longtime girlfriend came to an end as eminent personalities and global leaders converged at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's ‘lagna function’ at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
The wedding function was also joined by several key politicians across the world, Indian ministers, businessmen, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, the UK's Ambassador to India Alex Ellis, and the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti graced the occasion, among many others.
Other names on the list of global celebrities included former UK Prime Minister Joining Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and American boxing legend Mike Tyson.