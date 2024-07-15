Anant-Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: Check latest images from the star-studded ‘lagna function’

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The extravaganza celebration of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son and his longtime girlfriend came to an end as eminent personalities and global leaders converged at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's ‘lagna function’ at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The wedding function was also joined by several key politicians across the world, Indian ministers, businessmen, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, the UK's Ambassador to India Alex Ellis, and the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti graced the occasion, among many others.

Chairperson of Imagination Technologies Bert Nordberg walks on the red carpet as he attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor poses for photos upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception �Mangal Utsav�, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI07_14_2024_000353B)

Other names on the list of global celebrities included former UK Prime Minister Joining Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and American boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia poses for pictures on the red carpet as she attends the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Mumbai: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha pose for photos upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception �Mangal Utsav�, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI07_14_2024_000285B)

Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani (L) poses with his wife Rakul Preet Singh as they arrive to attend the wedding reception of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 14, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba pose for pictures on the red carpet as they attend the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani after their marriage in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian actor Aditi Rao Hydari poses for a photograph at the wedding reception of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Mumbai: Internet personality Orhan Awatramani aka Orry poses for photos upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception �Mangal Utsav�, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI07_14_2024_000347B)