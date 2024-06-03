Months after Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani had a traditional roka (engagement) ceremony with Radhika Merchant, the duo celebrated their second pre-wedding bash in Italy's Portofino. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second pre-wedding celebrations of the Anant and Radhika took place between 28 May and 1 June, and it was filled with businessmen and celebrities who marked their presence at the event.

However, the chief attraction of the event was renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who performed and made the celebrations worth remembering. The videos of him singing Falling in Love with You on stage and 'dreamy' scenes from Portofino have surfaced on social media.

Reportedly, 1,200 guests attended the final La Dolce Vita event in Portofino, and Ambanis reserved the entire seashore for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations.

Here's videos from La Dolce Vita bash in Portofino: Instagram creator Your Poookie Boo shared a clip of Andrea Bocelli's performance and wrote, “Couldn't get any dreamier than this!! Andrea Bocelli performed Falling in Love with You – an iconic song by Elvis Presley – for the couple Anant and Radhika at their La Dolce Vita in the beautiful Portofino village of Italy."

Showcasing another video of the crowd vibing to the music, Your Poookie Boo wrote, “Exclusive: ANDREA BOCELLI - The world famous Italian tenor performed for the Anant-Radhika' s pre-wedding's final day celebrations La Dolce Vita. This is iconic!!!!"

He also shared a bird's eye view the Portofino party and wrote, “Ambanis booked the entire seashore of Portofino to celebrate La Dolce Vita - the final event of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, legendary Andrea Bocelli was hired to perform at the magnificent event along with his popular orchestra. Reportedly guest list for the final celebration also involved Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and other top business tycoons and Hollywood celebs. The entire seashore was armoured throughout the event. A total of 1200 guests attended the glorious event." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poo even shared exclusive photos of Radhika, Anant, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and family at the party. He wrote, "Exclusive: Check out these exquisite pictures from the historic La Dolce Vita event hosted by The Ambanis in the picturesque location of Portofino, Italy as part of the pre-wedding celebrations. It had everything from the Italian pizzas to a private concert of Andrea Bocelli at the coast. A dreamy affair indeed."

Celebrities who attended the bash: In the La Dolce Vita bash in Portofino, Bollywood star attended the event. Also, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others were spotted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

