Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The Ambani family bade farewell to Ganesha idol late Sunday. The whole family joined the immersion programme of ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ with a huge pomp and show. The newly-wed couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, were seen in idol immersion ceremony at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Ambani family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at their residence, Antilia. The two-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was joined by several Bollywood celebrities and eminent personalities.

Many spiritual leaders were also present at the occasion to bless the family and other devotees. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani along with the family could be seen performing aarti.

This year's Ganesh Utsav celebration at Antilia was more special for the family, as the Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their home months after the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who are celebrating their first Ganesh Chaturthi together as husband and wife, also offered prayers and performed rituals as they welcomed the Ganpati idol at their Mumbai residence on Friday night.

Bollywood celebrities join Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia Singer B Praak was also among the special guests at the celebration. The singer, who had earlier performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding events, now performed at their Ganpati pooja.

He dropped a picture, posing alongside Anant, who wore an orange kurta and jacket. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

The festival is celebrated with huge fervour in Mumbai and all across Maharashtra. It is popularly known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During this ten-day-long festival, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes, offer prayers, and celebrate their presence. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.