Anant-Radhika’s Sangeet: Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s performance with their grandchildren will melt your heart | Watch

  • Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony took place on July 5. Mukesh and Nita Ambani along with their grandchildren Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna and Veda set the tone for the family sangeet celebrations with an adorable performance.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
First Published6 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's performance with their grandchildren will melt your heart
Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s performance with their grandchildren will melt your heart

The sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was held on July 5 just days ahead of their wedding. After two glam pre-wedding festivities, 1 'samuh vivah', the couple are finally set to tie knot on July 12.

Speaking of the Sangeet ceremony, an adorable performance of Mukesh and Nita Ambani with their grandchildren Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna and Veda will surely make your heart melt. The couple is seen performing to Mohammed Rafi's famous song ‘Chakke Men Chakka Chakka Pe Gaadi’ from 1968's film Brahmachari.

In the video, Mukesh Ambani is seen driving a blue car with Nita Ambani seated next to him along with Aadiya and Veda on her lap while Prithvi and Krishna in the rear seat. The couple is seen showering love and kises to the little munchkins.

6 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM IST
