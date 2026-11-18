Ananya Birla, entrepreneur and singer, opened the doors of her family's Mumbai residence—the historic Jatia House bought by industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla for ₹425 crore in 2018—to filmmaker Farah Khan for a new episode of her vlog ‘Food With Farah’.

While the grandeur of the mansion left the director visibly impressed, a rather unique timepiece that Khan brought as a present ended up taking centre stage during the visit.

Presenting the horological piece by the homegrown brand Jaipur Watch Company to Birla, Khan said, “We got you this special gift from Jaipur,” revealing that the watch was specially picked from the brand's 'Gates of India' collection.

Birla, admiring the present, said, “What I love is that it is made in India.”

The Main Hoon Na director also highlighted that Indian brands are now crafting one-of-a-kind luxury pieces, and pointed out, “This is a Jaipur Gate.” She also revealed that the watch has a unique reversible feature: the bezel reveals Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India on the other side.

All about Jaipur Watch Company's ‘Gates of India – Gateway of India - LOTUS’ Jaipur Watch Company, a homegrown luxury watch company, said its Gates of India – Gateway of India - LOTUS embraces the heart of Jaipur's City Palace's most celebrated entrances, the Lotus Gate/the Leheriya Gate of Pritam Niwas Chowk.

“More than architectural masterpieces, these gateways symbolise prosperity, renewal, and the changing seasons, welcoming generations into the royal world of art, culture, and tradition,” the company said about its yet-to-be-released product.

The watchmaker, however, said that the ₹50,000 watch Farah Khan gifted Ananya Birla can be pre-ordered and would take upto 75 days to process.

The watch, Jaipur Watch Company said, is inspired by these iconic palace gates, reimagined as a passage through India's remarkable heritage.

It features a unique flip mechanism that reveals the heritage landmark of Mumbai — the Gateway of India. With a smooth 360° rotation, the watch offers a refined dual-display design that reflects exceptional engineering and meticulous craftsmanship.

Other watches in the series reveal other of the nation's most celebrated heritage landmarks, including the India Gate, Red Fort, and Charminar, each representing a remarkable chapter of India's architectural and cultural legacy.

“Uniting royal symbolism with national heritage, this timepiece is a tribute to the gateways that have witnessed history, welcomed generations, and continued to tell India's story through every turn,” the company said.

Inside Ananya Birla's ultra-luxurious Mumbai mansion Ananya Birla offered Farah Khan's viewers a rare glimpse into her ultra-luxurious Mumbai mansion.

Beyond the opulent entrance—complete with a stunning chandelier and an idol of Lord Ganesha—Birla showed the staggering scale of the Jatia House property.

The home tour featured a vast formal living room, a kitchen the size of a standard studio apartment, and a sprawling garden that the director noted was bigger than a public park.