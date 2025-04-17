Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador: Check here for Ananya Panday’s net worth, earnings, & more details

Ananya Panday is French fashion brand Chanel's first Indian ambassador and fans are celebrating. Her mother Bhavna Panday also expressed pride. Amid this, we take a look at the Bollywood actress' net worth and earnings.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published17 Apr 2025, 02:20 PM IST
Ananya Pandey has been chosen as French luxury fashion house's first-ever 'from and for India' brand ambassador, she said in a post on Instagram. How much is Ananya Pandey's net worth? We take a look....
Ananya Pandey has been chosen as French luxury fashion house’s first-ever ’from and for India’ brand ambassador, she said in a post on Instagram. How much is Ananya Pandey’s net worth? We take a look.... (Ananya Pandey / BOF via Instagram )

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to social media to celebrate being appointed as French luxury fashion house Chanel first-ever Indian brand ambassador. Sharing the news on Instagram, which drew a host of reactions, including from her mother Bhavana Panday, the Dream Girls 2 actress said she is “grateful and excited”.

Amid this proud news, we take a look at Ananya Panday's net worth, her salary, earnings and wealth details.

Also Read | Gensol CEO Anmol Singh Jaggi’s lavish spend: DLF house, ₹26 lakh golf gear, more

Chanel's First-Ever ‘For and From India’ Ambassador

Ananya Panday posted a carousel on Instagram, showcasing her Chanel products, from a dress, to a bag and jewellery. The post has around 2.21 lakh likes and a number of comments from fans, celebrating the milestone.

Among the reactions on the post included comments from mother Bhavana Panday, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and actress Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Shraddha Naik, and others.

Also Read | Gensol funds diversion: SEBI probe, stock split halt, Anmol Jaggi, more—Timeline

Ananya Panday wrote: “Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with Chanel. The first ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true.”

Bhavana Pandey Reacts: ‘Only the best for you! Shine On!’

Reacting to the news, Bhavna Panday reposted one of the photos from the carousel on her Instagram Stories and said: “My Chanel Girlies (photo includes younger sister Rysa Panday) (sic)”.

She also commented on Ananya Panday's post saying: “Love you my baby girl!!!!! Only the best for you always!!!! Shine on!!!! You make us proud. (sic)”

Also Read | Coco Chanel’s love for Chinese art comes alive in Métiers d’Art 2025 show

How Rich is Ananya Panday? Net Worth, Earnings, Property, Cars & More…

Ananya Panday debuted in the Bollywood movie industry with 2019's ‘Student of the Year 2’. Her filmography includes Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae (2024), Dream Girl 2 (2023), Gehraiyaan and Liger (2022), and Khaali Peeli (2020).

Ananya Panday's Instagram is littered hints of her lifestyle filled with photos of luxury holiday trips, cars, bags, clothes, jewellery, house, and more.

According to latest media reports till August 2024, Ananya Panday was worth an estimated 74 crore. Lifestyle Asia reported that her monthly salary is around 60 lakh, with annual income logging in at 7 crore.

Ananya Panday charges 3 crore for her movie roles, it added. From her social media account, she also reportedly earns 50 lakh for each sponsored post on Instagram. Among her brand ambassadorships include Fastrack Perfume, Garnier, Maybelline, JBL, Puma, Lakme and now Chanel. Her brand endorsement fee is reported to be 60 lakh.

In terms of properties, Ananya Panday purchased a two-bedroom flat on St Andrew's Street in Bandra in 2023, which has interiors designed by Gauri Khan. According to MagicBricks, apartments in the location sell for between 1.5 crore to 9.5 crore. Besides this, her family residence in Pali Hill is worth 10 crore.

Ananya Panday's garage also has some luxurious vehicles. Including a BMW 7 Series worth 1.70 crore; Range Rover Sport, which can cost up between 1.64- 1.84 crore; a Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth up to 88 lakh, and a Skoda Kodiaq worth around 50 lakh, according to a GQ India report.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsTrendsChanel’s first Indian brand ambassador: Check here for Ananya Panday’s net worth, earnings, & more details
MoreLess
First Published:17 Apr 2025, 02:20 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.