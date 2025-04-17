Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador: Check here for Ananya Panday’s net worth, earnings, & more details

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to social media to celebrate being appointed as French luxury fashion house Chanel first-ever Indian brand ambassador. Sharing the news on Instagram, which drew a host of reactions, including from her mother Bhavana Panday, the Dream Girls 2 actress said she is “grateful and excited”.

Amid this proud news, we take a look at Ananya Panday's net worth, her salary, earnings and wealth details.

Chanel's First-Ever ‘For and From India’ Ambassador Ananya Panday posted a carousel on Instagram, showcasing her Chanel products, from a dress, to a bag and jewellery. The post has around 2.21 lakh likes and a number of comments from fans, celebrating the milestone.

Among the reactions on the post included comments from mother Bhavana Panday, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and actress Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Shraddha Naik, and others.

Ananya Panday wrote: “Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with Chanel. The first ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true.”

Bhavana Pandey Reacts: ‘Only the best for you! Shine On!’ Reacting to the news, Bhavna Panday reposted one of the photos from the carousel on her Instagram Stories and said: “My Chanel Girlies (photo includes younger sister Rysa Panday) (sic)”.

She also commented on Ananya Panday's post saying: “Love you my baby girl!!!!! Only the best for you always!!!! Shine on!!!! You make us proud. (sic)”

How Rich is Ananya Panday? Net Worth, Earnings, Property, Cars & More… Ananya Panday debuted in the Bollywood movie industry with 2019's ‘Student of the Year 2’. Her filmography includes Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae (2024), Dream Girl 2 (2023), Gehraiyaan and Liger (2022), and Khaali Peeli (2020).

Ananya Panday's Instagram is littered hints of her lifestyle filled with photos of luxury holiday trips, cars, bags, clothes, jewellery, house, and more.

According to latest media reports till August 2024, Ananya Panday was worth an estimated ₹74 crore. Lifestyle Asia reported that her monthly salary is around ₹60 lakh, with annual income logging in at ₹7 crore.

Ananya Panday charges ₹3 crore for her movie roles, it added. From her social media account, she also reportedly earns ₹50 lakh for each sponsored post on Instagram. Among her brand ambassadorships include Fastrack Perfume, Garnier, Maybelline, JBL, Puma, Lakme and now Chanel. Her brand endorsement fee is reported to be ₹60 lakh.

In terms of properties, Ananya Panday purchased a two-bedroom flat on St Andrew's Street in Bandra in 2023, which has interiors designed by Gauri Khan. According to MagicBricks, apartments in the location sell for between ₹1.5 crore to ₹9.5 crore. Besides this, her family residence in Pali Hill is worth ₹10 crore.