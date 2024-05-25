From Anasuya Sengupta's historic feat to Kusruti's clutch supporting Palestine- How Indian women dazzled at Cannes 2024
Actor Anasuya Sengupta made history on Friday as she bagged the prestigious Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. She won the award for her remarkable work in 'The Shameless,' which competed in the Un Certain Regard section of the 77th edition of the festival. The festival witnessed many Indian women shining and underscoring India's growing influence in global cinema.