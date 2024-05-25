Actor Anasuya Sengupta made history on Friday as she bagged the prestigious Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. She won the award for her remarkable work in 'The Shameless,' which competed in the Un Certain Regard section of the 77th edition of the festival. The festival witnessed many Indian women shining and underscoring India's growing influence in global cinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian women dazzle at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 Anasuya Sengupta's powerful message Anasuya Sengupta's captivating performance in 'The Shameless' earned her the top acting award, and she dedicated the same to the queer community. In a powerful speech after winning the prestigious award, Anasuya Sengupta hoped for more female gaze in the future.

"This is for the queer community everywhere, and all other marginalized communities all over the world, for bravely fighting a fight they shouldn't have to fight," Anasuya passionately stated upon receiving her award.

"More female gaze is the way forward, and the browner, the better," she added.

Anasuya Sengupta, a native of Kolkata, gave a remarkable performance as Renuka in 'The Shameless,' a film helmed by Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov. The film chronicles Renuka's harrowing yet empowering escape from a brothel in Delhi, where she kills a police officer to secure her freedom. The story delves into her intricate and tumultuous relationship with her love interest, played by Omara Shetty.

Kani Kusruti's watermelon clutch Cannes film festival 2024 is well-known for making fashion statements, with celebrities putting their best foot forward and catching the limelight on the red carpet with their stunning looks. India's actor Kani Kusruti, known for her recent film 'All We Imagine As Light', was spotted standing with a very interesting accessory—a watermelon clutch.

The internet was quick to understand the subliminal message behind holding that watermelon clutch, and it was Kani Kusruti's way of showing solidarity with the people of Palestine, who are facing bombardments from Israeli forces.

Watermelon recently became a symbol of support for Palestine, as its red-green colour with black seeds mirrors the Palestinian flag.

Indian actress Kani Kusruti, Indian director Payal Kapadia arrive for the screening of the film All We Imagine as Light at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes

Nancy Tyagi's passion and creativity India's influencer Nancy Tyagi stole the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 with her beautiful self-made pink gown.

Coming from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Nancy Tyagi rose to fame with her ability to craft striking designer garments from scratch while adhering to a budget. She takes her followers along on her creative journey, which spans fabric selection to the meticulous stitching of intricate pieces.

"Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1,000 meters of fabric, and weighed over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!" Nancy said on Instagram.

