Andy Byron, Kristen Stewart and others: When alleged affairs were caught on cam and internet went wild

The internet lost it after the Wednesday Coldplay show in Boston. It happened so after frontman Chris Martin spotted tech CEO Andy Byron wrapped in a cosy embrace with his HR chief Kristin Cabot via “kiss cam.” The fact that neither of them is married to the other sparks speculations of them having an affair.

Alleged affairs caught on camera While they have yet to address the alleged affair rumours since the incident went viral, it’s not the first time such scandals have sent the internet into a frenzy. Let's revisit the times when scandalous, rumoured affairs left netizens curious.

Kristen Stewart The Twilight star Kristen Stewart was caught cheating on her co-star, former boyfriend Robert Pattinson, with married director Rupert Sanders in July 2012. Photos of Kristen and Rupert sharing steamy kisses in a secluded stop-off around LA were published in Us Weekly, leaving fans heartbroken.

The pictures surfaced while the actress was working with Sanders' directorial Snow White and the Huntsman. Not only did she lose out on the project later, but she also faced severe backlash on the internet despite issuing a public apology to Pattinson.

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a tumultuous relationship with ups and downs. Their relationship hit headlines like never before when the NBA player first cheated on Kardashian days before she gave birth to their daughter True, as per reports.

TMZ had released footage of Thompson getting physical with two different women at a hookah bar in Washington, D.C. in October 2017. While the footage went viral, Khloe chose to remain in a relationship and gave him a second chance, which reportedly didn't last long. It is said that he again cheated on her when a surrogate was carrying his and Khloe's second child, Tatum.

Besides this, Tristan was also reportedly caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Michael Buble Canadian singer Michael Bublé was embroiled in a cheating scandal in late 2007 while dating British actress Emily Blunt.

The Devil Wears Prada actor and Buble were together for three years before ending their relationship in 2008, just months after controversial photos of Michael shirtless in bed, allegedly clicked by a woman he was cheating with, surfaced online.

According to The Globe, the woman, identified as Tiffany Bromley, claimed to have had an affair with Michael and was the one who leaked the images.

Reflecting on the incident later, Michael admitted, as quoted by Daily Mail, “I was a jerk and I was careless and reckless with the hearts of women I was with,” adding, “I got my karma. I earned it. I got my butt and heart kicked, and it hurt me enough that I looked in the mirror and I didn't want it to happen again.”

Andy Byron During a segment at a recent Coldplay concert, the Kiss Cam landed on Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer. They looked visibly uncomfortable as Byron covered his face and Cabot turned away, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Chris Martin joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” quickly adding, “Oh s**t, I hope we didn’t do something bad.” The moment sparked speculation online, especially after an X user pointed out that Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, had quietly dropped “Byron” from her social media handles after the incident.