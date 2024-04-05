Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physical abuse in latest winery dispute filing
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of a ‘history of physical abuse’ in a new legal filing. She claims he demanded an NDA to silence her before buying her stake in their French winery
In a new legal filing, Angelina Jolie has alleged a “history of physical abuse" by Brad Pitt prior to their infamous 2016 plane incident. The filing, obtained by CNN, claims that Jolie attempted to sell her stake in the couple's French winery, Miraval. However, negotiations broke down after Pitt insisted on a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that would have prohibited Jolie from speaking about Pitt's alleged abuse of her and their children.