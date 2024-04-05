In a new legal filing, Angelina Jolie has alleged a “history of physical abuse" by Brad Pitt prior to their infamous 2016 plane incident. The filing, obtained by CNN, claims that Jolie attempted to sell her stake in the couple's French winery, Miraval. However, negotiations broke down after Pitt insisted on a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that would have prohibited Jolie from speaking about Pitt's alleged abuse of her and their children.

The latest development stems from Pitt's 2022 lawsuit, in which he claimed that he and Jolie had an agreement that neither would sell their stake in the winery without the other's consent. Jolie, in her filing, alleges that Pitt's history of physical abuse started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles but does not provide further details.

"At trial, Jolie will prove through testimony, emails, photographs, and other evidence why Pitt was so concerned about his own misconduct that he blew up his own deal to purchase Jolie's interest in Miraval because she refused to agree to his new, expansive NDA," the filing reads.

Jolie claims she initially agreed to sign an NDA that was “limited to not disparaging Miraval's wine business" as part of the deal to sell her stake in the winery. However, Pitt later insisted on a broader NDA that would have prevented Jolie from making “any derogatory remark about the other party" in a public forum other than in court.

“Mr Pitt refused to purchase Ms Jolie's interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA. By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Mr Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Ms Jolie and their family," Paul Murphy, Jolie's attorney, told CNN in a statement.

Also Read | Now you can't share your Netflix password in these 103 countries. Is India on the list?

Jolie never pressed charges against Pitt in relation to the 2016 incident, believing “the best course was for Pitt to accept responsibility and help the family recover from the post-traumatic stress he caused." However, the ongoing legal proceedings and “Pitt's unyielding attempts to control and punish Jolie continue to take a huge emotional and financial toll on her and their family," the filing states.

The former couple purchased the Miraval estate and winery in the south of France in 2008, and legal proceedings regarding the dispute over the property remain ongoing.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!