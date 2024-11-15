Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s fight over $500M Miraval winery reaches court | A look at the numbers

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are engaged in a lengthy legal battle over their $500 million French winery, Château Miraval. The couple acquired the estate in 2008, and its value has significantly increased since then.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published15 Nov 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Hollywood's bitterest divorce saga, has Troy fame Brad Pitt and Maleficent star Angelina Jolie fighting over a French winery Château Miraval, which is worth $500 million. The legal battle over the estate could reach its 10th year until the verdict is out, show reports.

Château Miraval winery, spread over 1,300 acres, has been a major success since the Hollywood power couple acquired the estate in 2008 and partnered with the Perrin family of Château de Beaucastel to launch their first wines in 2013.

The French winery grew by 17.4 percent in 2020, reaching nearly 150,000 sales, according to a report by the Wine Spectator. The couple paid an estimated $60 million for the estate in 2012, whose value doubled up to $162 million in 2021.

$350 million; 60-40 partnership at stake

Before their marriage, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought Miraval together with the former owning 60% and the latter 40%. Pitt gifted 10% to his partner, after the couple tied the knot.

Things took a brutal turn when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and sold off her shares to Yuri Shefler, the owner of the Russian vodka giant Stoli. However, Brad Pitt claimed that the sale breaches the existing contract, and declared the transaction as void.

In response, Jolie countered with accusations, and sued Brad for $350 million, alleging misuse of the winery's assets.

Case to drag until 2026

Although the Hollywood stars have moved forward in their personal lives, the case continues to go on. Following Brad Pitt's ownership of the majority of the French wine yard in February 2024, the case moved to trial.

According to sources who spoke to Page Six, depositions are scheduled, and this legal battle could stretch on until 2026. "Eventually, Angie and Brad will have to sit for depositions," one insider revealed, noting, "There’s no way out now as they approach trial."

 

 

 

