Angkrish Raghuvanshi out or not out? KKR batter controversially given out during LSG vs KKR for obstructing the field

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially given out during Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) away game in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Supr Giants (LSG) on Sunday. The incident took place on the final ball of the fifth over of KKR's innings, a decision that didn't go well with the concerned players and support staff and even the commentators.

Raghuvanshi quickly set off for a single after nudging a length delivery from Prince Yadav towards mid-on but was sent back by Cameron Green at the non-striker's end. The KKR batter, who was running on the line of the wicket, quickly took a U-turn and tried to reach back to the crease. In his attempt to return back to the crease, Raghuvanshi moved from the centre of the pitch to the right side and was struck by Shami's throw on his shoes.

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As soon as the ball hit Raghuvanshi, Shami appealed for obstructing the field as the umpire sent it upwards. Taking a look at the replays, third umpire Rohan Pandit reckoned the batter (Raghuvanshi) has changed his direction and rules the KKR batter out - obstructing the field. The decision surprised the KKR camp as well as commentator and former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta. “It comes as a surprise to me,” said Dasgupta.

Raghuvanshi, too was taken by surprise, as he had a word with the onfield umpires before walking off in frustration. On his way back, he smashed his bat on the ground and threw away his helmet in frustration. Even KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen arguing with the fourth umpire regarding the decision. KKR were 27/3 in five overs at that point.

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What does IPL rules say? According to IPL rulebook for 2026 season, article 37.1.4 states that, “For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batter, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder’s attempt to effect a run out, the batter should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field.”

“It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not,” the rulebook added. While by naked eyes it seemed that Raghuvanshi wasn't at fault, but Pandit's word's “he is watching the ball” might have played a role in his decision.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in