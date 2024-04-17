Angry Rantman aka Abhradeep Saha passes away, netizens remember 'kind and generous' YouTuber's 'iconic' rants
YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry Rantman inspired change through his rants. His family shared the news on Facebook. Netizens expressed heartfelt condolences for the loss.
YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman passed away on Wednesday. His family shared the news of his "sad and untimely" demise in a Facebook post. Netizens poured messages of condolence for the family in heartfelt comments on the post.
