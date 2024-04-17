YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry Rantman inspired change through his rants. His family shared the news on Facebook. Netizens expressed heartfelt condolences for the loss.

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman passed away on Wednesday. His family shared the news of his "sad and untimely" demise in a Facebook post. Netizens poured messages of condolence for the family in heartfelt comments on the post.

The 27-year-old YouTuber was a fervent supporter of Chelsea Football Club. He left an indelible mark in online football communities. His impassioned rants and insightful analyses garnered a dedicated following.

Remembering the late YouTuber, the Saha family said Abhradeep touched the lives of millions with his honesty, humour and unwavering spirit, as he inspired change "one rant at a time".

The family did not give the cause of Angry Rantman's death.

Sharing Abhradeep's photo in the post, the family wrote: "With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

"As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time," they added while signing off with "Saha Family".

Community notes on Angry Rantman’s official YouTube channel claimed that he underwent a surgery about a month ago, and was in a critical situation “with life support".

Football club Bengaluru FC shares a tribute for the YouTuber on their official X (formerly Twitter) account saying Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds.

"The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed. Rest in peace. #WeAreBFC #ForeverBlue," they wrote while sharing a photo of Angry Rantman.

An X user Tom Overend (@tovers98) called Abhradeep was “kind and generous" beyond his content.

“RIP Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry Rantman. His rants were iconic to us all, but I think fewer people know just how kind and generous he was beyond his content. Proper Chelsea fan, and a genuinely phenomenal and brilliant human being," he wrote.

On the family's post, Surav Jimmi commented: "Saddest news all day, this man made me smile and laugh endlessly, and to hear how he was paining inside, I honestly wish you RIP legend, and thank you for all the comedy and laughter you brought into my life."

