Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Angry Young Men: Netizens laud Salim Javed's story, calls it ‘era of cinematic revolution’

Angry Young Men: Netizens laud Salim Javed's story, calls it ‘era of cinematic revolution’

Written By Arshdeep kaur

The docuseries 'Angry Young Men', produced by Salman Khan Films, has received acclaim for its depiction of Salim-Javed's impact on Indian cinema, though some viewers noted it seemed staged.

Film producer and screenwriter Salim Khan (L) with screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar attends the trailer launch of their upcoming Prime Video docuseries 'Angry Young Men' in Mumbai

After the docuseries ‘Angry Young Men’ about the iconic screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, netizens praised the Namrata Rao directorial.

Salim-Javed wrote Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar and Don — the films that shaped the ‘Angry Young Man’ persona of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

An X user referred to it as an “era of cinematic revolution," saying the legendary duo has etched their legacy in Indian cinema with powerful words.

“Salim-Javed, the legendary duo, etched their legacy in Indian cinema with words so powerful that they didn't just script films—they scripted an era of cinematic revolution with Angry Young Men," the user said.

Another user said the docuseries captures perfectly “how screenwriters should be celebrated" and suggested that cinema lovers don't miss it.

“This is exactly how #screenwriters should be celebrated. #angryyoungmen #thesalimjavedstory @PrimeVideoIN Delightful series delving into the personal and professional lives of the star writers. Meticulously researched, and utterly captivating. Do not miss it! #SalimJaved," the user said.

“Angry Young Men - A documentary that celebrates the spirit of cinema! A tribute to the groundbreaking duo Salim-Javed, who crafted unforgettable classics like Deewar, Sholay, and Don, and redefined the Indian film landscape. Must watch, Streaming on Prime Video," another user posted.

Sharing a clippet of his favourite part of the docuseries, a user called the docuseries “absolutely brilliant".

“Finished watching Angry Young Men by @aliceinandheri on @PrimeVideoIN last night. Absolutely brilliant. This segment is just unreal and my favourite part of the documentary. The emotions from @Javedakhtarjadu hit so hard. Goosebumps guaranteed!" he said.

Here is the user's favourite part of the docuseries ‘Angry Young Men’:

A few users, who said they enjoyed the Salim-Javed's story, pointed out that they felt the docuseries was “somewhat staged", and “leaves a sense of deficiency".

“Thoroughly enjoyed Angry Young Men - the Salim Javed story. Sure it seemed somewhat staged but thoroughly enjoyed it especially seeing clips from Sholay and other classics. Also enjoyed how they have captured the angst of current writers. best of all were the old fashioned home libraries. Javed has stickers indexing all his books and Salim has a hard bound collection including screenplay by Pearl S. Buck. #AngryYoungMen," a user commented.

“Beyond the awe and nostalgia for Salim-Javed & their era of Hindi cinema, Angry Young Men leaves a sense of deficiency. Given the scope & access (to the subjects themselves), it doesn’t offer any insights into how this trailblazing, generation-defining writing duo actually worked," another added.

The docuseries has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.