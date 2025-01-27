Anil Ambani takes dip at Triveni Sangam during visit to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025 | Watch

Mahakumbh 2025: Reliance Power's Chairman, Anil Ambani and his wife, Tina Ambani, paid their visit to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh on Monday, January 27, reported the news agency ANI.

A video went viral on the social media platform Instagram, which showed Anil Ambani after taking a holy dip at the MahaKumbh on Monday. The couple was spotted with police officers and guards to ensure safety while carrying out the rituals.

Mahakumbh 2025 Mahakumbh 2025 began on January 13, with the auspicious Paush Purnima, and the once-in-144-year event has witnessed an overwhelming response from people in India as well as people coming from outside India for the occasion.

According to the agency report, Mahakumbh witnessed over 110 million devotees turnout in the first 14 days as people cue in to take a holy dip in the sacred waters. The auspicious event began on January 13 and is scheduled to close on February 26, 2025.

On Sunday, January 26, Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, met during the ongoing spiritual expanse of the Mahakumbh mela, as per the news report.

The Triveni Sangam is the meeting point of the three popular rivers in India: Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), and this spot is believed to have the power to wash away your sins and take steps towards liberation.

Earlier to Anil Ambani's Triveni Sangam visit, he and his wife also visited the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar, as per the report. The temple holds vital importance to followers of Buddhism. The agency also cited the Bihar tourism website and said that the temple was built around the place where Buddha is believed to have found enlightenment.

