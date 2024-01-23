Animal OTT release: Netflix to release extended cut of Ranbir Kapoor’s movie as legal dispute gets resolved
Netflix will release an extended cut of the Bollywood movie Animal. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga earlier mentioned re-editing the movie for Netflix.
Netflix is set to stream the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. This follows a resolved dispute between co-producers CINE 1 Studios Private Limited and T series. They had a legal tangle over alleged contractual breaches. Both parties informed the Delhi High Court about their agreement. Their understanding clears the path for the film's OTT release.
Before the theatrical release of the movie, it was reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers to delete close-up shots of intimate scenes between the characters played by Ranbir and Tripti Dimri. It is interesting to see what will be included in the Netflix version since Netflix releases do not typically depend on CBFC certification. The movie starts streaming on January 26.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!