Netflix is set to stream the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. This follows a resolved dispute between co-producers CINE 1 Studios Private Limited and T series. They had a legal tangle over alleged contractual breaches. Both parties informed the Delhi High Court about their agreement. Their understanding clears the path for the film's OTT release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: You can still watch 12th Fail in theatres; check where CINE 1 Studios had sought to delay the OTT launch. They claimed T series, also known as Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, breached the contract. The agreement stated equal ownership and certain rights. T series allegedly ignored these terms. The dispute involved unauthorized movie release, spending on production, promotion, and lack of consultation.

The resolution emerged on January 22. Senior advocates representing both parties confirmed a settlement. They agreed to present this agreement to the court. Justice Sanjeev Narula of the Delhi High Court acknowledged this development. The case will be revisited on January 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina-starrer teaches 2 key money lessons Further claims by CINE 1 Studios alleged financial misconduct by T series. They accused T series of withholding revenue and not disclosing production costs. CINE 1 also highlighted T-Series' failure in consulting for promotional activities. This includes pre-teaser and trailer releases, credit acknowledgements, censor certification, and marketing strategies.

T series countered these claims. Their lawyer, Amit Sibal, accused CINE 1 of concealing a critical document. This document reportedly showed CINE 1 relinquishing film rights for ₹2.2 crore. In response, CINE 1's advocate, Sandeep Sethi, labelled the document as forged.

Animal OTT release: Extended cut Netflix earlier released an extended cut of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Other OTT giants like Disney+ Hotstar previously released an extended version of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film roars past ₹ 900-crore mark As per various media reports, Netflix will stream an extended cut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Bollywood movie. The director revealed in an earlier interview that he had regretted chopping off around 8-10 minutes of the movie during the theatrical release. He also mentioned that he was re-editing the movie for Netflix. Now, it seems like the scenes - earlier edited out - would be included in the OTT version.

Before the theatrical release of the movie, it was reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers to delete close-up shots of intimate scenes between the characters played by Ranbir and Tripti Dimri. It is interesting to see what will be included in the Netflix version since Netflix releases do not typically depend on CBFC certification. The movie starts streaming on January 26.

