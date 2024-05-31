THIS Indian-origin researcher discovers technology that can charge a dead laptop or phone in just a minute | Read here
Indian-origin researcher Ankur Gupta has unveiled a new technology that can charge an EV in just 10 minutes, and a laptop or phone in a minute.
Charging an electronic appliance usually takes at least 30 minutes. But science and technology have witnessed such a tremendous shift that it's possible for you to charge your dead laptop or mobile phone in a minute and an electronic car in 10 minutes. Yes, new technology is here! An Indian-origin researcher has revealed a novel technology that can do the same in just a few moments.