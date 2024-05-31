Charging an electronic appliance usually takes at least 30 minutes. But science and technology have witnessed such a tremendous shift that it's possible for you to charge your dead laptop or mobile phone in a minute and an electronic car in 10 minutes. Yes, new technology is here! An Indian-origin researcher has revealed a novel technology that can do the same in just a few moments.

Ankur Gupta, an assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering at the US-based University of Colorado Boulder, and his team of researchers discovered the technology, which has been published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The researchers have uncovered the movement of ions—small charged particles—within a complex structure of microscopic pores. Gupta said this breakthrough could expedite the development of more efficient storage devices such as supercapacitors.

A supercapacitor is an energy storage device that relies on ion collection in its pores, Gupta said, adding that this invention is crucial for EVs, electronic devices and power grids. It is pertinent to mention that supercapacitors can charge faster and have longer life spans than batteries.

Regarding power grids, the assistant professor said fluctuating energy demands require efficient storage to minimize waste during low-demand periods and guarantee rapid delivery during high-demand times.

"Given the critical role of energy in the planet's future, I felt inspired to apply my chemical engineering knowledge to advancing energy storage devices," Gupta said. “It felt like the topic was somewhat underexplored and, as such, the perfect opportunity," Gupta said as quoted by the journal.

“The primary appeal of supercapacitors lies in their speed. So how can we make their charging and release of energy faster? By the more efficient movement of ions. That's the leap of the work. We found the missing link," he added.

The researchers also noted that this discovery enables the simulation and prediction of ion flow in a complex network of thousands of interconnected pores within minutes. They explained that, before this finding, ion movements were only described in the literature as occurring within a single straight pore.

