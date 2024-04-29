Ankur Jain wanted to get married in space; here's why WWE diva Erika Hammond refused
Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond, after considering a space wedding, opted for a unique celebration at the Great Pyramids in Egypt. The couple focused on the experience rather than traditional wedding norms, leaving details to planners and enjoying a memorable event.
Even though Billionaire Ankur Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond had one of the most extravagant weddings in Egypt, there was something else the Bilt founder and CEO had in his mind. A wedding in space!
