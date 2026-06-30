Ankur Warikoo raises red flag over WhatsApp's username feature: 'This could be a disaster'

Entrepreneur and author Ankur Warikoo has voiced concerns over WhatsApp's upcoming username feature, warning that while the update is expected to strengthen user privacy, it could also create new opportunities for impersonation scams if adequate safeguards are not in place.

The feature, which is currently under development, will allow users to create and reserve unique usernames, enabling them to connect with others without sharing their phone numbers. The change is being positioned as a privacy-focused update, but Warikoo believes it could also make it easier for fraudsters to impersonate public figures and target unsuspecting users.

Sharing his concerns in a post on X, Warikoo said the feature could pose significant risks in India if WhatsApp does not implement strong anti-abuse systems.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are WhatsApp usernames and how do they work? ⌵ WhatsApp usernames allow users to identify themselves without revealing their phone numbers. Users must know the exact username to initiate contact, and there will be no directory for browsing usernames. 2 Why has Ankur Warikoo raised concerns about WhatsApp's username feature? ⌵ Ankur Warikoo warns that the username feature could lead to impersonation scams if adequate anti-abuse measures are not implemented, particularly in India where such scams are prevalent. 3 How can users reserve their WhatsApp usernames? ⌵ To reserve a username on WhatsApp, users need to wait for the official launch of the feature, then update the app, go to Settings, click on Account, and select Username to choose their desired username. 4 What safeguards does WhatsApp have in place to prevent impersonation with usernames? ⌵ WhatsApp will reserve usernames already used on its platforms for existing owners and will protect usernames associated with celebrities and public figures to prevent impersonation. 5 Should users be concerned about privacy when using WhatsApp usernames? ⌵ While usernames enhance privacy by allowing communication without sharing phone numbers, users should remain cautious as similar usernames could still enable scammers to impersonate others.

"In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp," he wrote.

Explaining his concerns, Warikoo said scammers could create usernames closely resembling those of well-known personalities to deceive people into sending money or joining fraudulent investment groups.

"Imagine receiving a message from warikoo / awarikoo / ankurwarikooo / ankur_warikoo / a_warikoo / ankurwarikooofficial etc etc - soliciting money.

Most people don't understand verified status (even if and when it is launched)

Cannot be verified through calling the phone number (because username = privacy)," he said.

Also Read | WhatsApp to let users reserve usernames from next week

Warikoo said his concerns are rooted in personal experience, recalling his legal battle against Meta over the company's handling of AI-generated scam advertisements.

"I have fought a legal case against Meta's lack of attempt to bring down AI-generated ads showing my face, luring people into investment WhatsApp groups. I understand how massive this scam is and how easy it is in our country to execute it.

So forgive me, if from a public figure's standpoint, this features raises some serious concerns," he added.

Also Read | WhatsApp users can soon choose usernames instead of sharing phone numbers

WhatsApp's Privacy-Focused Update The upcoming feature is expected to allow users to communicate using unique usernames instead of their phone numbers, offering an additional layer of privacy, particularly when interacting with people outside their contact list.

To support the rollout, WhatsApp has also issued guidelines detailing how users can choose valid usernames. According to the platform, every username will need to be unique and comply with its naming requirements.

The feature has been widely viewed as a significant privacy enhancement, especially for users who prefer not to disclose their mobile numbers while chatting online.

Users Divided Over The New Feature Warikoo's post has also sparked a broader discussion on social media, with several users echoing concerns about the potential misuse of usernames.

One user wrote, "Usernames are a great privacy feature, but how will WhatsApp handle scammers? If someone uses only a username to scam people, users won't even know their phone number. I hope there are strong verification, reporting, and law enforcement mechanisms to prevent abuse."

Others welcomed the update, saying it addresses long-standing privacy concerns.

"What a great innovation! Not using someone's personal phone number as a public identifier for their account! Brilliant!" one user commented.

Another user focused on securing a preferred username, writing, "This is massive. Let me know when this starts so i can rush and pick my username before someone steals it from me."