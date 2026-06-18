Ankur Warikoo says he rejected ₹100-crore buyout offer in 4 minutes, internet questions claim

Entrepreneur, investor and content creator Ankur Warikoo has sparked a heated discussion online after claiming that he turned down an acquisition offer worth more than ₹100 crore for his edtech venture WebVeda.

The claim, shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, quickly went viral, drawing both praise and scepticism. While some users applauded Mr Warikoo's decision to prioritise affordability for students, others questioned the valuation, the lack of supporting details and the timing of the announcement.

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'I Said No In 4 Minutes' In his post, Mr Warikoo revealed that WebVeda had received what he described as a "100+ crore acquisition offer" last month.

"On paper it was free money and an easy exit. I said no in 4 minutes," he wrote.

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According to Mr Warikoo, the decision was influenced by conversations with WebVeda's founder, who informed him that the prospective buyer intended to significantly increase course prices after completing the acquisition.

He claimed that the acquiring company planned to raise the cost of WebVeda's courses to ₹3,999 within a year.

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Why He Rejected The Offer Explaining his decision, Mr Warikoo said WebVeda was built around the idea of making education accessible to learners from smaller towns and modest-income households.

"WebVeda exists so a kid in Kanpur earning ₹18,000 a month can afford to learn. The day that stops being true, the company has no reason to exist," he wrote.

He added that while the financial offer was substantial, the company's mission carried greater weight.

"A broken promise costs more," he said.

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Mr Warikoo did not disclose the identity of the potential buyer, nor did he provide additional details about the proposed transaction. He said both parties had agreed not to discuss the deal publicly.

Internet Wants More Answers The post soon attracted widespread attention, with users debating both the plausibility of the acquisition offer and the business fundamentals behind the claim.

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Several critics argued that companies heavily dependent on a founder's personal brand are typically difficult to value at such high multiples. Others questioned whether an online course platform could realistically command a valuation exceeding ₹100 crore without additional context.

One user wrote that "nobody is going to close a deal for a business heavily dependent on the operator's face and time at 10x sales."

Another described the announcement as a "trust me bro" post, suggesting that the absence of verifiable details made the claim difficult to assess.

The phrase "attention farming" also surfaced repeatedly in responses, with some users accusing Mr Warikoo of making a bold claim primarily to generate engagement on social media.

Warikoo Hits Back At Critics As questions mounted, Mr Warikoo responded directly to some sceptics.

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Replying to one critic who challenged the economics of the reported offer, he defended the valuation and pushed back against doubts surrounding the business.

He told one user not to "embarrass yourself by your lack of business understanding."

The exchange further fuelled the debate, with supporters and critics continuing to argue over whether the decision reflected strong principles or an unverifiable business claim.

Supporters Praise Focus On Accessibility Not all reactions were negative.

Several users backed Mr Warikoo's explanation, saying the decision highlighted a commitment to affordable education rather than maximising profits.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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