Ankur Warikoo shares financial advice for people in their 20s: ‘Don’t make money to spend’—internet agrees

Prominent financial influencer and author Ankur Warikoo took to his LinkedIn account and shared “words of wisdom” for every 20-something people. Drawing lessons from his own 20s, he listed out 20 things that he wished someone had told him.

Ankur Warikoo shares lessons for people in their 20s Warikoo wrote, “I learnt most of these 20 lessons the hard way - and much later in life. I wish someone (had) sat me down and explained the lessons of growing up. Even a guide to growing up (was) published somewhere. In the absence of it, this thread is a start. I would love to know your lessons in the comments. PS: If you found this helpful, follow me for more insights on living mindfully.”

Advertisement

His guide begins by saying: “It is ok to not feel connected anymore with your school/college friends. It is better to acknowledge it and express it than to slowly drift apart and live with the guilt ‘Did I do it right?’” It adds next, “The world will do everything to dictate a timeline for your life. Finish studies by 24. Get married by 27. Kids by 30. If you listen to the world, you will live their life. Not yours.”

“Most life plans do not work out. And that's part of the plan! Things will change. You will change. The world will change. And thus, your plans will change. When they do, embrace the new you. It is telling you something.

Advertisement

“You do not have to be an extrovert to win. Extroversion/Introversion has nothing to do with people. Instead, it is how you gain energy. From people or from within. If you are (an) introvert, strengthen yourself instead of wanting to change yourself.

“No one expects you to be sorted. But you will believe you are the only one who is not! The most binding trait of all those in their 20s is that all of them are trying to make sense of their life. No one has it figured.

“It is the only decade where -you are big enough to take big risks and - have a life long enough to recover if those risks do not work out. Take risks. You will be surprised at how many of them work out. Or how easily you get over them.”

Advertisement

The post further reads: “Everyone in their 20s thinks they are too old. Life will move really fast. Don't let it. You are responsible ONLY for your happiness. Not that of others. FOMO will always lead to short-term decisions. Don't make money to spend. Make it to retire. If people like you, life will be much easier. Be aware of what you are feeling. Your goals are merely desires. Talking about people will never take you far. Talking about ideas will. A person isn't nice because they are nice to you. Keep asking questions even if you think it annoys people. Your self-esteem is yours to nurture. Not for others to define. Don't optimize for money. Optimize for learning. If you abuse your body, you won't realise the harm until much later.”

Advertisement

Internet reacts to Ankur Warikoo Soon after Warikoo shared his post on LinkedIn, many seemed to have resonated with his learnings. One of them commented, “It's true. Before you know it, your 20s are over. So, pursue your hobbies, don't put so much pressure on yourself and simply enjoy.”

Advertisement

“If we always listen to the world, we might end up living in someone else's shadow and never achieve what we truly want. It's important to be different and fight for what we believe in, even if it goes against the norm. This way, we can lead the life we truly desire,” added another.

Many called his tips “insightful” in the comments.