Ankur Warikoo's LinkedIn post on anxiety resonated with many, emphasising how the mind can hinder personal growth. Users praised his insights, highlighting the importance of reframing negative narratives.

Prominent financial influencer, and author of 'Do Epic Shit' book, Ankur Warikoo recently posted about how one's mind can act as an enemy for the person. Warikoo's LinkedIn post has gained over a thousand likes, and received immense praise from other users on the professional networking site.

“ The biggest irony of life? Our minds can be our biggest enemies. We create stories in our heads that hold us back. At the same time, the solution lies in the statement. It’s all in the mind. Not reality," wrote Ankur Warikoo, along with an illustration that depicts the harmful effects of anxiety.

The entrepreneur further added that the stories we tell ourselves, or how we, as human beings tend to focus more on our weakness, consumes a large part of our thought process. This in turn limits what we could have achieved.

“ The power to break free lies within our thoughts. Rewrite the narrative you are telling yourself," noted Ankur Warikoo.

Netizens hail Ankur Warikoo's advice Ankur Warikoo's LinkedIn post seems to have resonated with many people. Several users hailed the entrepreneur for depicting anxiety in a very ‘relatable’ way.

" Well depicted," said one user.

“ This is all about you. How do you think about yourself? You are too good. You are powerful. Just believe in yourself," wrote a second LinkedIn user.

“ Spot on! The mind can be our biggest obstacle, but it also holds the key to freedom. By changing the narrative we tell ourselves, we can break free from what holds us back," added another user.

Ankur Warikoo is known for his insights on managing personal finance. In an interview with Mint, Warikoo had once mentioned that having a health insurance policy, a life insurance policy and an emergency fund is non-negotiable. "Everyone who's earning needs to invest their money first into these three things. That's a safeguard and gives you the flexibility or the opportunity to consider a career break," he said.