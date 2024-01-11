Tamil movie, Annapoorani, starring Nayanthara is receiving huge backlash on social media for some of its alleged ‘anti-Hindu scenes’. The movie was released on December 1 and began streaming on Netflix on December 29.

Amid huge criticism, the movie was taken down by Netflix. Moreover, an FIR was also filed against the movie makers in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, the co-producers of the movie, Zee Studios issued an apology and clarified that the movie was not intended to hurt sentiments of Hindus and Brahmins. In its notice, the production house clarified that that the movie will not come back on Netflix till the controversial scenes are not edited. Received flak for hurting ‘Hindu’ sentiments After filing an FIR, Ramesh shared a copy of the same on X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts."

In his X post he also mentioned the scenes that he found offensive for the Hindu community. “A daughter of Hindu Poojari, offers Namaz to cook Biryani. Love Jihad is promoted in this Film. Farhan (Actor) persuades the actress to eat meat saying that Bhagwan Shri Ram was also a meat eater," he wrote on X.

The complaint was filed against Jawan-actress Nayanthara, Jai, Nilesh Krishna, Jatin Sethi of Naad Studios, R Ravindran of Trident Arts, Punit Goenka of Zee Studios, Shariq Patel, Monika Shergil of Netflix India.

