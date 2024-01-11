Annapoorani controversy: Zee Studios apologises for hurting Hindu sentiments as Netflix removes Nayanthara-starrer
Annapoorani controversy: Zee Studios apologises for hurting Hindu sentiments, Netflix removes Nayanthara-starrer movie
Tamil movie, Annapoorani, starring Nayanthara is receiving huge backlash on social media for some of its alleged ‘anti-Hindu scenes’. The movie was released on December 1 and began streaming on Netflix on December 29.
In his X post he also mentioned the scenes that he found offensive for the Hindu community. “A daughter of Hindu Poojari, offers Namaz to cook Biryani. Love Jihad is promoted in this Film. Farhan (Actor) persuades the actress to eat meat saying that Bhagwan Shri Ram was also a meat eater," he wrote on X.
The complaint was filed against Jawan-actress Nayanthara, Jai, Nilesh Krishna, Jatin Sethi of Naad Studios, R Ravindran of Trident Arts, Punit Goenka of Zee Studios, Shariq Patel, Monika Shergil of Netflix India.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!