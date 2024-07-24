Another Delhi ‘Spiderman’ arrested for riding on car bonnet in Dwarka

This comes after a 20-year-old, dressed as Spiderman, was booked for performing stunts in Delhi earlier this year.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Updated24 Jul 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Man dressed as 'Spiderman' arrested for riding on a moving car's bonnet
Man dressed as ’Spiderman’ arrested for riding on a moving car’s bonnet (Delhi Police)

Another ‘Spiderman’ from Delhi has been booked after a video of him on a moving car's bonnet went viral. The person, dressed as famous superhero character ‘Spiderman’, was seen on a bonnet of a car on Dwarka roads.

According to news agency ANI, the Delhi Traffic Police received complaint on social media about the car with a person dressed as Spiderman on its bonnet.

On Wednesday, the Delhi police said, the person in the Spiderman costume was identified as Aditya (20) residing in Najafgarh, while the driver of the vehicle was identified as Gaurav Singh (19), residing in Mahavir Enclave.

The owner and driver of the vehicle have been prosecuted for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seatbelt, with a possible maximum fine of Rs. 26,000 and/or imprisonment or both.

In April this year, a video of a man dressed as ‘Spiderman’ and his female friend riding a bike without a helmet and performing stunts went viral, leading to police action.

The individuals involved in this dangerous act were identified as 20-year-old Aditya Verma, who was perilously riding the bike in the viral video while dressed as 'Spiderman.'

His 19-year-old female friend Anjali was also present during the stunt and can be seen riding pillion in the video.

The police informed that this incident, which put not only their lives but also the lives of others at risk, occurred on the Urban Extension Road-II, a mere stone's throw away from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

In the viral video, the duo could be seen riding a bike without a helmet and performing dangerous stunts on the road. The police said the bike didn't have a registration plate, and they were riding without the required safety gear.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 05:08 PM IST
