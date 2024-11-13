Another explicit viral video hits Indian social media: Indonesian celeb Lydia Onic after Imsha Rehman, Minahil Malik

Social media platforms across India have been buzzing with discussions around another viral video allegedly linked to Lydia Onic. This is the third “explicit” video of a social media celebrity.

Before this, Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik—both Pakistani TikTokers—were in the news for their alleged private videos, which leaked online and became viral within a couple of weeks.

Also Read | Imsha Rehman viral video: Why Pakistani TikToker has deactivated her account

The most recent video, which is 12 minutes and 13 seconds long, has caused a stir. Many claim that the woman featured in it resembles Lydia Onic. This has led to a surge in online searches as people try to uncover the truth about the video and Lydia’s identity. Links to the alleged video, which is explicit in nature, are doing rounds on social media.

Lydia Onic, whose real name is Lydia Setiawan, is a prominent e-sports and gaming community figure. The Indonesian celebrity is admired as a professional gamer and content creator, with a strong presence on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Her competitive gaming skills and engaging personality have earned her a loyal fanbase.

Lydia, a brand ambassador of ONIC Esports, has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Despite her success in gaming, recent events have shifted attention to her personal life. The viral video controversy has brought her under the spotlight for reasons unrelated to her career achievements.

Viral video controversy The video has become a topic of heated debate as Indian social media users speculate whether Lydia Onic is the woman in the clip. While the resemblance has fueled discussions, there is no confirmation about the authenticity of these claims.

Nevertheless, the incident has created widespread curiosity, leading to countless comments, reposts and privacy debates on various platforms. As the situation develops, fans and followers await Lydia Onic's official response.