Another explicit viral video hits Indian social media: Indonesian celeb Lydia Onic after Imsha Rehman, Minahil Malik

Social media in India is abuzz with a viral video allegedly linked to Lydia Onic. The incident has sparked debates and curiosity about her identity and privacy, reminiscent of controversies involving other influencers like Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated13 Nov 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Another explicit viral video hits Indian social media: Indonesian celeb Lydia Onic after Imsha Rehman, Minahil Malik
Another explicit viral video hits Indian social media: Indonesian celeb Lydia Onic after Imsha Rehman, Minahil Malik(Instagram/lydiaaas__)

Social media platforms across India have been buzzing with discussions around another viral video allegedly linked to Lydia Onic. This is the third “explicit” video of a social media celebrity.

Before this, Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik—both Pakistani TikTokers—were in the news for their alleged private videos, which leaked online and became viral within a couple of weeks.

Also Read | Imsha Rehman viral video: Why Pakistani TikToker has deactivated her account

The most recent video, which is 12 minutes and 13 seconds long, has caused a stir. Many claim that the woman featured in it resembles Lydia Onic. This has led to a surge in online searches as people try to uncover the truth about the video and Lydia’s identity. Links to the alleged video, which is explicit in nature, are doing rounds on social media.

Lydia Onic, whose real name is Lydia Setiawan, is a prominent e-sports and gaming community figure. The Indonesian celebrity is admired as a professional gamer and content creator, with a strong presence on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Her competitive gaming skills and engaging personality have earned her a loyal fanbase.

Also Read | Minahil Malik Viral Video: Who is the TikTok star? What’s the controversy?

Lydia, a brand ambassador of ONIC Esports, has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Despite her success in gaming, recent events have shifted attention to her personal life. The viral video controversy has brought her under the spotlight for reasons unrelated to her career achievements.

Viral video controversy

The video has become a topic of heated debate as Indian social media users speculate whether Lydia Onic is the woman in the clip. While the resemblance has fueled discussions, there is no confirmation about the authenticity of these claims.

Also Read | Pakistani TikTok star’s dance video goes viral amid MMS leak controversy | Watch

Nevertheless, the incident has created widespread curiosity, leading to countless comments, reposts and privacy debates on various platforms. As the situation develops, fans and followers await Lydia Onic's official response.

Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik

​​Social media influencer Imsha Rehman deactivated her accounts after privacy breaches and trolling. The alleged incident follows a similar controversy involving Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik’s viral explicit videos. Malik later claimed that the video was “fake”.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAnother explicit viral video hits Indian social media: Indonesian celeb Lydia Onic after Imsha Rehman, Minahil Malik

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.25
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-3.4%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.45
    03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    399.05
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.2 (-3.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.40
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.08
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.31 (-8.94%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.59
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.36 (-7.89%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    545.95
    03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.43%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    898.15
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -70.5 (-7.28%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.80
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.32%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,259.00
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    55.25 (4.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.70
    03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.15 (3.65%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.85 (3.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.