Another twist in Zubeen Garg death case: Singer’s wife reveals cousin Sandipan wanted to go to Singapore with him

On October 8, the Assam government suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg after he had been arrested in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death. Sandipan is Zubeen’s cousin and a DSP.

Sandipan went to Singapore with the singer. He was allegedly on the yacht when the Ya Ali singer died while swimming on September 19.

Sandipan faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima, spoke to reporters in Assam after Sandipan’s arrest. She revealed how the legendary singer used to feel about his cousin.

“Before Sandipan got into police service, he was into modelling and acting. He used to come to us. He did modelling projects with us 3-4 times. So, he was good in that,” Garima told reporters.

“Zubin was always encouraging about new talents. Since he was his brother (first cousin), Zubeen always loved him. When he got into APS, Zubeen was always proud of him,” Garima said.

“Zubeen used to tell everyone that he is the tallest in our family, and he is such a good-looking boy. He's into police service. So, he was proud of him,” she added.

Then, Garima Garg revealed why Zubeen had taken Sandipan with him to Singapore.

“Sandipan wished to go with Zubeen. He never went abroad. So, this time, when he said that he wanted to go with Zubeen, Zubeen was very happy to take him along,” she said.

Garima also spoke about Sandipan’s arrest.

“Maybe they have got some clue in his statement. So, the investigation process is on. It's their own course. I cannot say anything about it. The investigation, the law should go on its way so that it takes its own course,” she said.

“All the family members and the rest of Assam and all the lovers of Zubeen are waiting for the result. However, the process will go on. We have that belief. We have faith in our Indian law and the judiciary system. I think they will take the right path and they will very soon they will be able to give us some results about it,” she added.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to Garima Garg’s comments about Sandipan.

“This time, he wanted to go. No wonder this man seems suspicious!!! And, please, Garima, don't trust the government too much,” posted one of them.

“But why do you trust the government and system so much. Don’t you think they might be doing corruption? Don’t you think trusting them blindly is wrong? Don’t you think?” asked another user.

One user wrote, “Another police officer facing serious charges. How many more are involved in this case that we don't know about? Swift action by the Assam government. Justice must be served in the Zubeen Garg case regardless of the accused's position.”