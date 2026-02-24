Anthropic's Dario Amodei offers career tips for Indian youth amid AI-led job loss fears: Here's what he said

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has offered some valuable advice for young Indians who are preparing to enter the country's workforce, particularly at a time when rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence and technology are pushing companies to automate job roles.

Speaking at the WTF podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Amodei said that fields such as coding, mathematics, and parts of science are already becoming increasingly AI-driven.

“I think coding is going away first, or coding is being done by the AI models first,” he said, adding that the whole act of writing code may be automated sooner, and the broader discipline of software engineering will take longer.

Which job roles are less vulnerable to AI integration? When asked which industries are the most vulnerable to disruption, and which may have more time to adapt, Dario Amodei said roles centred on human interaction are likely to have a longer runway. "Tasks that involve relating to people” may endure, he suggested.

However, he argued that not every element of the workflow will disappear. Areas such as design, understanding user demand, and managing teams of AI systems could remain human-led for longer. By this, Amodei suggested that even in highly automated industries, skills such as oversight, judgment and human-centred decision-making may continue to play a critical role.

What profession can one pick? Speaking about where young professionals should look for opportunities, Amodei said that the smartest bet is to ride the “AI tailwind”. If artificial intelligence is becoming the defining force, he suggested, businesses that build on top of it or support its supply chain could benefit the most.

As an example, he pointed to the semiconductor industry, which combines physical-world and more traditional engineering with AI infrastructure, rather than pure software.

“In the world in which AI can kinda generate anything and create anything, having basic critical thinking skills may be the most important thing to success,” he said in the podcast.

Can AI lead to de-skilling among humans? However, Amodei cautioned that careless use of AI can lead to “de-skilling”. He pointed to examples of students using AI to write essays. “It's basically just cheating on homework. So, we shouldn't do that.”

Internal studies on coding, he said, show that depending on how AI tools are used, they can either support learning or erode core abilities. “There are different ways to use the model, and some of them don't cause de-skilling, and some of them do, but definitely, if folks are not thoughtful in how they use things, then de-skilling absolutely can happen,” he added.

