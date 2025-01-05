Biohacker Bryan Johnson, 47, and his son, Talmage, 19, are featured in the new Netflix documentary “Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.”

To what extent could one go to live young forever, or, in fact, live forever? Bryan Johnson, a tech millionaire who is on a quest for immortality and "trying to defeat death", recently revealed shocking details of the strict daily longevity routine that he shares with his 19-year-old son, Talmage.

When asked if he really wants to live forever, Bryan said, "Living forever and living tomorrow are identical concepts. I really want to live tomorrow. And when tomorrow arrives, I am imagining I probably want to live tomorrow's tomorrow."

When asked for the documentary about his relationship with Talmage, Johnson said that, “Talmage views me as his future self, and I view Talmage as my former self..."

The Netflix then interviewer joked: “I thought you were gonna say that you view Talmage as your future self." Johnson laughed, “Yeah, in many ways, that’s true."

Father-son routine: A day after the Netflix documentary release, Johnson took to X on Thursday to explain how to "build a family culture of health and hard work."

He said he and his son wake up at 5 am. They have the "final meal of the day" by the noon. It's a combination of veggies, nuts, seeds and berries, the New York Post reported. Johnson follows a vegan diet. He typically consumes 2,250 calories a day, 130 grams of protein, 206 carbs and 101 grams of fat, the report added.

The father-son duo engage in an hour-long work-out, with focus on "strength, cardio, flexibility, balance". They are back to bed at 8:30 pm. "By the time I go to bed at 8:30 pm, primary digestion is done and my resting heart rate is around 47-49 bpm," Johnson post on his website in October last year.

In another post, Johnson said, "Start slowing your speed of aging now to extend healthy years of life. Use life expectancy predictions to guide your 2025 health and longevity goals including: Improve diet, Exercise regularly, Optimize sleep, Quit smoking, Limit alcohol."

‘100% perfect sleep’ changed Bryan's life On his website, Johnson said "high-quality sleep changed" his life. He detailed the habits to attain "100% perfect sleep". He said, "Try to have your last meal of the day at least two hours before bed and avoid large meals close to bedtime."

Johnson said he’s been able to achieve “perfect sleep" in part by having an evening wind-down ritual and cutting out late-night activities. He also doesn’t consume caffeine or alcohol.

The father and son fuel up with Johnson's Blueprint stack, his comprehensive supplement program that's available on Amazon.