Anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson shows ‘longevity room’ in new video: From red panel to oxygen chamber

Anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson shared a video clip on Friday, introducing his 2 million followers on Instagram to his "longevity room".

"These are my ladies," Johnson said as he introduced different kinds of machines placed in his "longevity room".

He moved around the room to show Softwave, IHHT machine, Visia, red light panels, air quality monitor, dry sauna, kernel flow, umbrella, and Hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

He captioned the video as: "hello mtv welcome to my crib".

All about devices & tech mentioned:

SoftWave: A non-invasive therapy device often used for pain relief and tissue regeneration using sound waves.

IHHT Machine (Interval Hypoxia-Hyperoxia Training): Simulates high-altitude training by alternating between low and high oxygen levels — used to improve cellular health and mitochondrial function.

Visia: It is a well-established facial imaging and analysis system. It captures multi-spectral images and uses AI to assess skin features like spots, wrinkles, pores, UV damage, brown/red areas, and porphyrins.

Red Light Panels: These emit red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular energy (mitochondria), often used for skin rejuvenation, muscle recovery, and inflammation reduction.

Air Quality Monitor: Measures pollutants, CO2 levels, humidity, and other air quality metrics — important in optimizing health in indoor environments.

Dry Sauna: Traditional sauna (no steam), used for detox, cardiovascular benefits, relaxation, and potentially longevity enhancement. In one of his blogs, Johnson said, “There's evidence that sauna is a potential detox and longevity intervention with benefits to heart, metabolism, brain health, and skin…."

Kernel Flow: A cutting-edge neuroimaging device that uses time-domain functional near-infrared spectroscopy (TD-fNIRS) to monitor brain activity — often used in cognitive performance tracking or research.

Umbrella: Possibly a UV-blocking or EMF-protective umbrella, depending on context — if it stood out, it might be a specialised product.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber (HBOT): Used for recovery, healing, and anti-aging by breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised environment — enhances oxygen delivery to tissues.