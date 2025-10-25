Anti-ageing mogul Bryan Johnson slams fast-food chain over ‘100% beef patties’, calls it a ‘death machine’

Bryan Johnson, the well-known millionaire and anti-aging advocate, recently took to Instagram to highlight the addictive nature of fast food and the serious health issues it can lead to. He slammed the fast-food chain McDonald's over "100% beef patties", calling it a "death machine".

Titled as “I'm not loving it”, he began by pointing out the calorie intake in Big Mac and broke down it with quantities of sodium, saturated fat, added sugars, total carbs in it.

“First, it will give you an extreme sugar and insulin spike. Then 90 minutes later, you're going to feel hangry and craving more,” he said, further claiming that “McDonald's brags about 100% pure all beef patties but 100% beef is not that simple. Beef that comes from lot-fed industrial cattle have different fat profiles, meaning less omega-3 and more omega-6, which fuels inflammation.”

He added, “Even the emulsifying agents they use in the pickles will disrupt your microbiome, which can trigger chronic inflammation and disease. They have skillfully used science to create an addictive food.”

