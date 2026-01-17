Anti-aging biohacker Bryan Johnson decodes Taco Bell's most popular item, netizens react to 'hexagon of death'

Bryan Johnson, the popular anti-ageing biohacker and millionaire, recently made big claims about the popular food joint, Taco Bell's most popular item on the menu, Crunchwrap Supreme. He decoded the ingredients of the wrap and linked them to potential health issues like cognitive decline, dementia, Alzheimer's and more.

Bryan Johnson on ‘hexagon of death' Johnson called the wrap, which is known for its iconic shape, the ‘hexagon of death.’

He took to his Instagram account and dropped a video with the wrap, claiming it contains metal. He shared, “This is loaded with metal, emulsifiers, oxidised oils and tons of sodium.”

One wrap has 1200 mg of sodium, he added. “That's half of what the American Heart Association recommends for one day.”

As per Johnson, Taco Bell scored a ‘D’ for its main protein, beef, from NRDC for the use of antibiotics. “That's worse than McDonald's," he added.

“These antibiotics can wreck your microbiome and can give rise to antibiotic resistance,” claimed the influencer.

If he is believed, then the tortilla of the popular wrap is loaded with aluminium, 2.6 mg to be precise. “Consuming just 0.1 mg of aluminium per day was linked to higher rates of Alzheimer's, cognitive decline and dementia. One Crunchwrap supreme exposes you to 26 times of that amount.”

Bryan Johnson summed up by saying: "In one Crunchwrap Supreme, you have got aluminium, oxidised oils, aldehydes, excessive sodium and antibiotics, all perfectly wrapped in a hexagon of, in my opinion, death."

Netizens react to Bryan Johnson's video The video has left many among the netizens in disbelief and shock.

Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Taco Bell is yet to respond to the video.

Reacting to Bryan Johnson's post, a user wrote in the comments, “Yeah go Bryan expose them all.” “In Bryan Johnson we trust,” added another.

One more said, “Bryan, make more videos like this please.”

Yet another added, “The more you know the better, thanks for making this video brother. Changing lives!” “Not me needing an actual laboratory breakdown with clear and precise chemical evaluation for me to stop eating Taco Bell. But thank you for this knowledge because aluminum is disgusting and I can not afford cognitive decline,” commented a different user.

Someone else said, “Oh god ...I always say the food industry is out to kill us. And once our bodies are sick and painful, the drug cartels step in (pharma). Then once we we're dead, the funeral homes will profit off our corpse.”

What is a Crunchwrap Supreme According to the official website of the American multinational chain, Crunchwrap Supreme is “a warm flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, warm Nacho Cheese sauce, a crispy tostada shell, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream folded into our signature Crunchwrap form and grilled to go.”