Bryan Johnson, an anti-aging enthusiast, allegedly enforced strict nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent employees from discussing his personal behavior, according to The New York Times, as reported by The New York Post.

Bryan Johnson, 47, founder of the health startup Blueprint, has gained attention for his extreme longevity regimen and “Don’t Die” philosophy. The Times reported that his former employees and associates claim he pressured them into signing lengthy confidentiality agreements that restricted them from discussing his private conduct.

Unusual workplace conditions Johnson’s NDAs reportedly required employees to keep confidential details about his home, office, vehicles, and personal activities. According to a copy of the agreement reviewed by The Times, staffers had to sign an “opt-in” document acknowledging their comfort with Johnson wearing “little and sometimes no clothing/no underwear” and hearing discussions about “sexual activities, including erections.”

Additionally, the document required employees to agree that his behavior was “not unwelcome, offensive, humiliating, hostile, triggering, unprofessional, or abusive.”

Allegations of inappropriate conduct Former employees told The Times that Bryan Johnson frequently walked around the office wearing minimal clothing. Some said they felt unable to raise concerns due to the binding NDAs.

Jamie Contento, Johnson’s former personal assistant, told The Times that she left Blueprint last year and emailed human resources about the work environment. “I raised concerns, but it felt like there was little room to speak up,” Contento said.

At least three former employees, including Johnson’s ex-fiancée, have filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regarding the restrictive confidentiality agreements, The Times reported.

Johnson’s response In a post on X, Johnson defended the opt-in document, stating it was “fair to all concerned and is in everyone’s best interest.”