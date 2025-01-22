Oscar-shortlisted short film 'Anuja', produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, highlights the struggles of two sisters in New Delhi. With its debut on Netflix, this poignant tale aims to connect audiences globally to the resilience of working children, offering a powerful message of hope and courage.

The Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja, which actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently joined as an executive producer, is all set to make its streaming debut.

Backed by two-time Academy Award winner Guneet Monga and 'The Office' actor Mindy Kaling as a producers, the film offers its viewers a poignant, heartwarming and powerful story.

Created by husband-wife duo Adam J Graves (director) and Suchitra Mattai (producer), 'Anuja' tells a hopeful tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion.

The film, set in New Delhi, was among 15 shortlisted for a nomination at the 97th Academy Awards for the Best Live Action Short Film category.

When and where to watch Anuja online? Anuja, the Oscar-nominated short film, will make its streaming debut exclusively on Netflix.

According to the latest announcement on the OTT platform, the "Oscar-shortlisted gem" will stream "soon".

Writer and director Graves expressed his gratitude to Netflix for giving this important story a global platform and connecting audiences worldwide to the strength of these remarkable children.

Anuja: Plot Anuja reflects the universal struggles faced by young girls worldwide. Now available on Netflix, the film will be accessible to viewers in over 190 countries, ensuring its powerful message reaches a global audience.

"Anuja is a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and untold stories of working children, highlighting their joy and hope amidst challenges. The film captures the innocence and magic of childhood," Adam Graves said.

"Anuja is a story of unparalleled courage, a film made with a lot of heart," Guneet Monga Kapoor said.

About Anuja The film is grounded in deep research and filmed in collaboration with several community partners, including Mira Nair's Salaam Baalak Trust. This nonprofit organization focuses on empowering street and working children, and the lead actor, Sajda Pathan, is a beneficiary of the Trust.

