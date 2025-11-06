Anunay Sood death: All you need to know 32-year-old Dubai-based influencer who featured on Forbes

Anunay Sood's demise has sent shivers down social media circle. The tragic death of 32-year-old Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer created a stir on online. Let's find out more about this internet personality whose cause of death remains unknown.

Anunay Sood’s family shared the news of his sudden death on Thursday morning. The official statement said, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time.

Requesting privacy, his family added, "We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowds near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.” Anunay Sood was a leading Instagram travel influencer and given below are 10 points to know more about him.

The renowned internet personality featured in featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

He became a known name by documenting his travels on Instagram.

His major breakthough in career came when he collaborated with big players of the travel industry.

According to his bio, Anunay Sood also ran a marketing firm.

His Instagram feed suggests that he visited Las Vegas recently.

His last post, from a few days ago, shows him driving sports cars in Las Vega.

Anunay Sood shared a video titled “Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit” on his YouTube channel on November 3, 2025.

The noted influencer had amassed over 14 lakh followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel.

His last Instagram post states from November 4 states, “Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines.”

He had shared a series of pictures from the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas . The Concours event is officially known as the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance which is an ultra-luxury automotive event that celebrates the world’s most rare, valuable, and beautifully designed cars. The car show is held every year at the Wynn Resort in Nevada.