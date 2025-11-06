Anunay Sood’s last Instagram post from Las Vegas goes viral after influencer dies at 32

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has died at the age of 32, his family confirmed in a statement shared on his official Instagram account. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

In their post, the family wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.”

His last post from Las Vegas Just days before his death, Anunay shared what would become his final Instagram post — a series of photos from a luxury car event in Las Vegas. Posing beside high-end sports cars, he captioned the post,

“Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??”

The post, shared on Wednesday, has since went viral. Several netizens and fellow creators expressed disbelief and grief. Many described it as “heartbreaking” and “surreal” given that he appeared full of life and excitement in his last update.

Who was Anunay Sood? Anunay Sood was one of India’s most-followed travel influencers, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and over 380,000 subscribers on YouTube. Known for his visually stunning travel content, cinematic reels, and vlogs, he had collaborated with several international brands and tourism boards.

He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years (2022–2024). According to Forbes India, Sood began his career by documenting his travels on Instagram before building his own marketing firm in Dubai.