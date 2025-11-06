Who is Shivani Parihar? Jaipur actor–creator spotted with Anunay Sood in Las Vegas

Days after popular travel influencer Anunay Sood died at the age of 32, a heartbreaking message shared by his rumoured girlfriend Shivani Parihar has stirred an outpouring of emotion online. Shivani — an actor and digital creator from Jaipur with 2.58 lakh Instagram followers — had shared a now-deleted tribute along with a photo of them together.

Advertisement

In the emotional note, she wrote, “I still can’t believe you are gone. My heart feels so heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything.”

Also Read | Who was Anunay Sood? Popular travel influencer dies at 32 in Las Vegas

She went on to share her grief, writing, “Every little thing reminds me of you — your laugh, your voice, your messages. One moment we were planning our forever, and now I’m here trying to understand how to live without you. I’ll love you for the rest of my life, even if you’re not here anymore.”

Shivani was also in Las Vegas, according to her recent Instagram post, and had shared a carousel of pictures from the same event Anunay attended — his final public appearance before his sudden death.

Anunay Sood’s death Sood’s family confirmed his death in a statement shared on his official Instagram page, without disclosing the cause. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing… We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Fans and fellow creators have been posting condolences across social media, remembering the influencer for his warmth, creativity and passion for travel.

Who was Anunay Sood? With 1.4 million Instagram followers and over 380,000 YouTube subscribers, Anunay Sood was one of India’s most recognisable travel content creators. He was known for his striking photography, cinematic travel reels and collaborations with global tourism boards.

He featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years (2022–2024). Forbes described him as a Dubai-based photographer who began by documenting his journeys online before launching his own marketing firm.

As tributes continue to pour in, fans remember Anunay not just as a creator, but as a storyteller who inspired millions to explore the world.